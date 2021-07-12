Firefighters called out to blaze involving large amounts of wood and household waste
Crews from Burnley remain at the scene of a waste blaze on New Hall Street.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:26 am
The fire broke out yesterday evening (Sunday), just before 9-30pm.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Recue said: "One fire engine from Burnley attended a waste fire on New Hall Street, Burnley. The incident involved a quantity of wood and household waste approximately 6x6m in size. Firefighters used a light portable pump and one main jet to bring the fire under control. Crews remain in attendance."