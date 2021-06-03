Fire spreads to building in Oswaldtwistle as residents told to stay indoors

Crews were called to the blaze, which started on an open area in Stone Bridge Lane, shortly before 2.10pm today (June 3).

Five fire engines rushed to battle the flames, which have since spread to a nearby building.

The fire service has urged everyone who can smell smoke to stay indoors and to close their windows and doors.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have five fire engines dealing with an incident on Stone Bridge Lane, Oswaldtwistle.

"Our crews were called at 2.09pm to a fire in the open which has spread to a building.

"If you are in the area and can smell the smoke, please stay indoors and close your windows and doors."

More to follow...

