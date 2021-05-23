Fire drama in Lancashire flat leads to casualty being taken to hospital

Frank Street, Barnoldswick

Shortly before 4pm on Saturday May 22, three fire engines from Barnoldswick, Earby and Colne attended a domestic building fire on Frank Street, Barnoldswick.

The incident involved a second floor flat.

One casualty was conveyed to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire and were in attended for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

