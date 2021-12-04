Fire crews tackle Pendle terrace house blaze

The fire broke out on the first floor and two fire engines from Nelson attended the scene just after 9-30pm yesterday (Friday).

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The incident involved the first floor of a mid-terraced domestic property. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. They were in attendance for one and a half hours.