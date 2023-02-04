Fire crews mobilised to structural collapse at commercial premises in Clitheroe
Fire and rescue personnel were called out to a structural collapse of a commercial premises in Clitheroe on Thursday.
By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 12:53pm
The incident happened at 12-17pm in Brennand Street in the town.
Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Nelson, the command support unit from Blackburn, drone and USAR resources were mobilised to the scene. The incident involved structural collapse in a commercial premises.
Crews remained at the scene for two hours.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service can help advise business owners on safety in their premises.