The incident happened at 12-17pm in Brennand Street in the town.

Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Nelson, the command support unit from Blackburn, drone and USAR resources were mobilised to the scene. The incident involved structural collapse in a commercial premises.

Crews remained at the scene for two hours.

Firefighters were mobilised to a structural collapse in Brennand Street, Clitheroe