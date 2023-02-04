News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fire crews mobilised to structural collapse at commercial premises in Clitheroe

Fire and rescue personnel were called out to a structural collapse of a commercial premises in Clitheroe on Thursday.

By Dominic Collis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 12:53pm

The incident happened at 12-17pm in Brennand Street in the town.

Three fire engines from Clitheroe and Nelson, the command support unit from Blackburn, drone and USAR resources were mobilised to the scene. The incident involved structural collapse in a commercial premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews remained at the scene for two hours.

Firefighters were mobilised to a structural collapse in Brennand Street, Clitheroe
Most Popular
Read More
Police appeal after elderly lady suffers serious injuries in Burnley town centre...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service can help advise business owners on safety in their premises.

NelsonBlackburn