Fire crews mobilised to early hours outbuilding fire in Burnley
Two fire engines from Burnley attended an outbuilding fire on Straight Mile Court in the early hours of this morning.
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 9:32 am
Firefighters used one jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and were in attendance at the scene for around an hour.
It is not known at this stage what caused the fire which occurred just after 3am.
Straight Mile Court is located just off Leyland Road.
Two fire engines were called out to a similar fire at the end of January in Cardigan Avenue, Burnley.