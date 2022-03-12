Fire crews mobilised to early hours outbuilding fire in Burnley

Firefighters used one jet and one hose reel to extinguish the fire and were in attendance at the scene for around an hour.

It is not known at this stage what caused the fire which occurred just after 3am.

Straight Mile Court is located just off Leyland Road.

Two fire crews were called to Straight Mile Court in Burnley