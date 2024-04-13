Fire crews cut person free following road traffic collision in Kelbrook Road, Barnoldswick
Firefighters had to cut a person free from a car following an accident in Barnoldswick.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two fire engines from Earby and Colne attended the road traffic collision on Kelbrook Road, Barnoldswick, at around 6-30pm on Friday.
The incident involved one vehicle. Firefighters used Holmatro and small tools to extricate one casualty from the vehicle who was later conveyed to hospital. Three further casualties were handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.
Crews were in attendance for two hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.