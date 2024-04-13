Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire engines from Earby and Colne attended the road traffic collision on Kelbrook Road, Barnoldswick , at around 6-30pm on Friday.

The incident involved one vehicle. Firefighters used Holmatro and small tools to extricate one casualty from the vehicle who was later conveyed to hospital. Three further casualties were handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.