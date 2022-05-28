Fire crews called out to garage blaze in Burnley

Two fire engines from Burnley were mobilised to the fire at a domestic garage at house on Sycamore Avenue.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, and were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes.

The fire service advices you should have a smoke alarm fitted on each level of your property like the hallway and landing.