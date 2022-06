At 3-26am two crews attended the caravan fire on Blacko Road, Roughlee.

Firefighters used a hose reel, hearth kit and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for two hours.

Two fire crews were called to a fire at a caravan in Roughlee

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service advice the public to make sure there is a bucket or water or sand nearby for campfires or when cooking on stoves.