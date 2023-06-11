Fire crews attend out building fire in Hapton
Two fire crews were mobilised to an out building fire in Hapton in the early hours of this morning.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST
At 6-28am two fire engines from Burnley and Padiham attended the fire which involved an out building on Harrow Close in Hapton.
Fire crews used one hose reel jet, one triple extension ladder and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire and were in attendance for 40 minutes.
It is not known at this stage what caused the fire.