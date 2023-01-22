Fire crew rescue person trapped inside derelict building in Burnley
A fire crew have rescued a person trapped inside a derelict building in Burnley.
By Laura Longworth
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Burnley and Hyndburn, along with the urban search and rescue team from Chorley, attended a derelict building in Cow Lane in Burnley yesterday.
Firefighters used a long board, partner saw, triple extension ladder and a GP line to rescue one casualty who had fallen inside the building.
The casualty was treated by ambulance crews.