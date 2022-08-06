Fire crew called to Burnley house blaze

Fire-fighters were mobilised to a blaze at a house in Burnley this morning (Saturday).

By Dominic Collis
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 3:00 pm

One fire engine from Burnley attended a domestic building fire on Peart Street, Burnley, at 10am.

Fire-fighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for 45 minutes.

The fire services advises all home owners and tenants to have a working smoke alarm fitted on each level of the property like the hallway and landing.

Burnley