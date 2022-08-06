One fire engine from Burnley attended a domestic building fire on Peart Street, Burnley, at 10am.
Fire-fighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for 45 minutes.
Read More
Read MoreBurnley Council to hold consultation on town centre Public Space Protection Orde...
The fire services advises all home owners and tenants to have a working smoke alarm fitted on each level of the property like the hallway and landing.