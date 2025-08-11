Lancashire’s top tourism and hospitality businesses have been named as finalists in the prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026.

The announcement was made today by Marketing Lancashire, the county’s official Local Visitor Economy Partnership, which runs the only county-wide awards dedicated to recognising excellence across the sector.

Between now and the awards ceremony in February 2026, each finalist will face a rigorous judging process, including mystery shopping, unannounced visits and interviews with an independent panel.

Lancashire's top tourism and hospitality businesses have been named as finalists in the prestigious Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026 | Contributed

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnership Director at Marketing Lancashire, said: “Today’s finalists showcase the best in class in Lancashire. The applications have undergone a rigorous shortlisting process mapped against nationally set criteria, and we hope they will be delighted to hear that they have earned a spot in the county’s most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards.

“Congratulations to all this year’s finalists, you’ve risen to the challenge and are now on your way to winning a prestigious Lancashire Tourism Award.

“We wish you all the best and look forward to celebrating your achievements at the award ceremony in February 2026.”

The annual awards not only celebrate Lancashire’s tourism success stories but also act as a springboard for national recognition.

Winners in several categories will go forward to compete in the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Each finalist will face a rigorous judging process, including mystery shopping, unannounced visits and interviews with an independent panel | Contributed

Last year’s New Tourism Business winner, Eight at Gazegill in Rimington, went on to claim Bronze at the 2025 national awards.

The team were one of only three winners recognised from 128 entries into the national awards for the category.

The full list of finalists for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026 is:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award*

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre, Burscough

Business Events Venue of the Year*

Burnley Football Club

North End Events at Preston North End FC

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year*

Claylands Park, Cabus

Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh

The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale

Cultural Venue / Organisation

The Dukes, Lancaster

The Lowther Pavilion Theatre & Gardens, Lytham

The Whitaker Museum and Gallery, Rawtenstall

Winter Gardens Blackpool

Dog Friendly Business of the Year

Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood

Brackenthwaite Holidays, Yealand Redmayne

HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe

The Lawrence, Padiham

Experience of the Year*

Bowland & Bay – Artisan Foodie Adventures, Scorton

HAPPA – Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe

Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours

Family Owned / Run Business

Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

Elgin Hotel / Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool

Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham

sō-lō, Aughton

Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven

Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa, Clayton-le-Moors

Ribby Hall Weddings, Wrea Green

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

Large Hotel of the Year*

Barton Manor Hotel & Spa, Barton

Big Blue Hotel, Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool

Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

Holiday Inn Blackpool

Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year*

Farmer Ted’s Farm Park, Ormskirk

Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale

Pleasure Beach Resort, Blackpool

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool

Showtown Blackpool

New Tourism Business of the Year*

Go Ape Blackburn

Park Hall Hotel and Spa, Charnock Richard

The Bath Morecambe

Pub of the Year*

Assheton Arms, Downham

Britannia Tap & Grill, Oswaldtwistle

The Black Bull, Old Langho

The Royal Dyche, Burnley

Regenerative Tourism Award*

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

Self Catering Accommodation*

Brackenthwaite Holidays, Yealand Redmayne

Cuthbert Hill Farm, Chipping

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn

Small Serviced Accommodation of the Year*

Greendale Teahouse & Rooms, Chatburn

The Lawrence, Padiham

The Royal at Heysham – Part of Thwaites

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year*

Astley Hall Museum, Coach House and Park, Chorley

Cedar Farm, Mawdesley

Horses and Ponies Protection Association, Briercliffe

The Hole in Wand, Blackpool

Taste of Lancashire Award*

Bertram's Restaurant, Burnley

Eight at Gazegill by Doug Crampton, Rimington

Greendale Teahouse & Rooms, Chatburn

Lakeside Kitchen, Brickhouse Farm Cottages, Hambleton

The White Bull at Oswaldtwistle

Wedding Venue of the Year

Beeston Manor, Hoghton

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Samlesbury

The Glass House, Staining

The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

Wennington Hall, Wennington

*Winners in these categories will have the chance to represent Lancashire in the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Finalists for the prestigious Unsung Hero Award, which honours individuals who go above and beyond in Lancashire’s tourism and hospitality sector, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, entries remain open until September 12, 2025 for the categories of Small Event, Large Event, and Hospitality & Tourism Student Award.

Finalists in these categories will be announced later in September.

The Taste Producer Awards, run in partnership with Booths, will open for applications in September, with finalists revealed in December.

Early sponsors for the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2026 include Links Signs and Graphics, North Lancs Training Group, Burnley FC Conference and Events and Harrison Drury.