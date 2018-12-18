Festive magic for 500 children thanks to Burnley Express Christmas Toy Appeal

Around 500 children, from 190 vulnerable families in Burnley and Padiham, will be waking up to brand new toys and gifts this Christmas morning thanks to generous Burnley Express readers.

Once again the support for our annual Christmas Toy Appeal, which the Express runs in conjunction with the Salvation Army, has been a great success with so many wonderful donations.

This year for the first time Burnley toy shop, The Entertainer, supported the appeal to help bring some magic to families who may be struggling to make Christmas special.

Captain Maisie Veacock of the Salvation Army said: “The people of Burnley and Padiham are always so generous when it comes to the appeal and this year we have received some fantastic toys and gifts.

“I would like to send out a huge thank you to everyone who donated to the appeal.”

The appeal was also supported by Burnley’s Asda store and Costa Coffee based at the Burnley Tesco store.

They acted as collection points for donations along with Lloyds Bank and the Salvation Army charity shop in Burnley town centre.

Burnley Express reporter Sue Plunkett said: “The appeal has been running for over 20 years and our readers have never failed to support it.

“From small gifts to one reader who brought in two huge bags filled with toys, we are so grateful for the donations that will make Christmas special for hundreds of children.”