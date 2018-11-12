Festive launch for Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal

The countdown to the festive season begins this week with the launch of the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal.

Once again we are hoping generous people in Burnley and Padiham will put an extra gift on their shopping lists to make Christmas special for disadvantaged families.

Captain Maisie Veacock (right) hands over gifts to Burnley Express reporter Sue Plunkett watched by Salvation Army volunteers.

The appeal has now been running successfully for over 20 years and last year was a bumper one with around 570 children in 230 families across the borough waking up to toys and gifts on Christmas morning.

Captain Maisie Veacock of the Salvation Army, who is is spearheading the appeal, said: "The people of Burnley and Padiham are always very generous with their donations and it means so much to us and also the families who receive the gifts.

"We are very grateful to everyone who makes the appeal such a success."

The appeal needs toys right across the age range, from babies to teenagers up the age of 18. Dolls, teddy bears, books, puzzles are all welcome and also CDs and DVDs.

Make up and toiletries are also welcome to go in teenagers' Christmas stockings. And we ask that all donated gifts are brand new.

Drop off points for toys include the Burnley Express office at Business First in Empire Way, Lloyds bank and the Salvation Army charity shop in Burnley town centre, the Asda store in Burnley and Costa Coffee based at the Burnley Tesco store.

Families who benefit from the gifts are referred to the Salvation Army through various agencies and volunteers at the Salvation Army citadel in Richard Street have the task of sorting through the donations to make sure every child has something special to open on Christmas morning.

The appeal will be officially launched this Friday and the last date for toys to be donated is Saturday, December 15th.