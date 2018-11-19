Fell runner air-lifted to hospital after suffering foot injury on Pendle Hill

A man running up Ogden Clough on Pendle Hill had to be rescued by the Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team after he injured his foot.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday) and emergency services, including the North West Air Ambulance was called. Once located, the fell runner was air-lifted to hospital.

A spokesman for RPMRT took to their Facebook page and thanked nearby walkers on the hill at the time who helped with the search. He said: "Yesterday the team was called out for a fell runner with a foot injury, located up Ogden Clough on Pendle Hill. The team were en-route from multiple locations, as well as from another event where we had been providing first aid cover, when we were stood down as an air ambulance had been able to attend and had lifted off with casualty on-board to take them direct to hospital. Great to see the posts and comments of well wishes and for the others who stopped to help as always. Our team of dedicated volunteers are on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and relies entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out this essential life-saving rescue service. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by logging onto https://www.justgiving.com/rpmrt