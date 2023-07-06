News you can trust since 1877
Farrington Place fire: Photos show extent of blaze at Burnley industrial estate

Firefighters are still battling a huge blaze at an industrial estate in Burnley.
By John Deehan
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:37 BST

Eight fire crews are currently at Farrington Place where a blaze is believed to have broken out at refrigerated vehicles and conversion specialists CoolKit.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

A police spokesman said: “Police are on scene assisting Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service with a fire on Farrington Place, Burnley. This has resulted in multiple road closures at the location. Please avoid the area if possible and plan your route accordingly. We also advise residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed.”

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a commercial premises in Farrington Place, Burnley.

1. Farringtom Place blaze

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze at a commercial premises in Farrington Place, Burnley. Photo: Lancs Fire Service

Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fire blazes at an industrial estate in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

