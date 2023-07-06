Eight fire crews are currently at Farrington Place where a blaze is believed to have broken out at refrigerated vehicles and conversion specialists CoolKit.

A police spokesman said: “Police are on scene assisting Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service with a fire on Farrington Place, Burnley. This has resulted in multiple road closures at the location. Please avoid the area if possible and plan your route accordingly. We also advise residents in the area to keep doors and windows closed.”