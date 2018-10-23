Farleys fashion show suits hospital charity just fine

Staff from a Burnley law firm put on their best suits in a fund-raising fashion show.

Staff from the Burnley offices of law firm Farleys Solicitors raised £1,300 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation after staging a fashion show at Rawtenstall boutique Sunday Best.

Guests were greeted with a glass of fizz, canapes and goody bags before professional catwalk models took to the runway to showcase the latest seasonal trends.

Farleys' annual fashion show comes hot on the heels of a donation of almost £12,000 made earlier in the year. It followed a 12-month campaign across the firm to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, which raised £1.5m. to celebrate the 20th birthday of Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Head of Family Law, Antonia Love, said: “Our fashion show is now in its eighth year and is always eagerly anticipated and well supported. Guests travel from each of the towns and cities where we have offices and in Rosemere Cancer Foundation, we have a local charity that works across that same area, making it an ideal cause to support.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation spends the donations it receives on vital equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond the NHS’ limited resources.

It works to ensure cancer patients from Lancashire and South Cumbria have access to world class care throughout their cancer journey whether they are treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre or one of the eight local hospital cancer units where the charity also supports projects, including the units at Burnley General and the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospitals.

For further information on Rosemere Cancer Foundation and its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk.