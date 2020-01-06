Fan photos: Burnley 4, Peterborough 2
Burnley made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup for only the third time since the 2010/11 season with a comfortable victory at Turf Moor.
Did our photographer catch you at the game?
Burnley v Peterborough fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport
other
Burnley v Peterborough fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport
other
Burnley v Peterborough fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport
other
Burnley v Peterborough fan photos. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport
other
View more