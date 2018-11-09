Family's "monumental" effort is unique tribute to Armistice 100 across Burnley and East Lancashire

A family turned the craze for taking "selfies" into a unique challenge to pay their own personal homage to Armistice 100.

Jenny Guest was joined by her 13-year-old son Luke and her parents, Ken and Barbara Neild, to complete the challenge that saw them visit 100 war memorials across East Lancashire in two days.

The first "selfie" at Gisburn memorial.

And they took "selfie" pictures at each of the monuments they visited in the challenge that also helped them to raise £400 for the Burnley and Padiham branch of the Royal British Legion.

Jenny, of Brierfield, came up with the idea for the challenge and was initially going to find as many monuments in Burnley as she could. But she then decided to find 100 to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

She said: "This meant going further afield and when I asked for people to come with me mum and dad jumped at the chance and Luke decided it would also be fun to do."

The challenge took two days over last weekend, with the intrepid four setting off a at 8am on the Saturday. By 9pm they had visited 54 monuments. They were back out at 6-30am on Sunday and completed the tour at 5-30pm, at the Peace Garden War Memorial in Burnley town centre.

Ken poses with one of the soldier silhouettes at the family spotted at on the A671.

Jenny added: "We had hoped to do it in a day but it was a lot harder than we thought due to the volume of traffic and the weather and we had to go further afield.

"I am really proud of Luke as he smiled on every selfie, even when we had to set off at 6am on Sunday morning."

The family visited monuments in several towns including Blackburn, Haslingden, Preston and were impressed by what they saw. They have sent a big thank you out to Lee Hargreaves of the Burnley Air Cadets for his help in finding the memorials and plotting the route for them.

Jenny said: "It was lovely to see how much effort the town's across Lancashire have gone to to ensure the memorials are kept in good condition and so many had poppies throughout the town on lamp posts leading up to the memorials.

"Some towns had created special memorials to commemorate the 100 year anniversary which we hadn't planned for but overjoyed to spot from the road side. "

Ken served in the army when he was younger and Jenny's brother, Terry, was in the RAF until recently.

The photographs show our first selfie in Gisburn, a found monument on the A671 and our final 100th selfie in Burnley Centre