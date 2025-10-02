Judges handed down lengthy sentences for some of the most serious offences, including rape, drug trafficking, murder and fraud.
Others were jailed for theft, breaching court orders and causing fatal crashes.
Here, we take a look at the faces of those put behind bars and the crimes that saw them brought to justice:
1. Martin Crossley
Martin Crossley, 41, of no fixed address but originally from Walton-le-Dale, was described as a “dangerous and predatory” rapist who bragged he “saw women as pieces of meat”. Crossley repeatedly raped a woman in east Lancashire in 2022 and, while under investigation, raped a teenage girl the following year. He admitted five counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and was jailed for 19-and-a-half years, with a further five years on licence. | Lancashire Police
2. Peter Kantor
Peter Kantor, 47, of no fixed address but arrested in Nelson, sexually propositioned a 13-year-old boy in the toilets of an Asda supermarket in Colne on August 8. Kantor admitted causing or inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity and was jailed for three years at Burnley Crown Court. The Slovakian national was also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. | Lancashire Police
3. Declan Cook
Declan Cook, 30, of Stanley Street, Accrington, was jailed for three years and six months after being caught dealing drugs near Mount Carmel High School. Officers found cannabis, cocaine and evidence of drug supply in multiple stops between January and July 2024. Cook admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possession with intent to supply. | Lancashire Police
4. Gang imported drugs from the USA to be supplied in Blackpool
Zack Higginson, 34, of no fixed address, and members of his organised crime group were jailed for importing drugs from the USA and supplying them across Blackpool and St Annes. Higginson, who ran the network, was sentenced to 12 years and nine months. Others sentenced included Keith Dollman, 44, of St Annes (five years and one month); Ruben Skelly, 24, of Blackpool (four years and nine months, sentenced in his absence); Andrew Morley, 29, of Fleetwood (four years and one month); and Ashley Dodd, 32, of Blackpool (four years and seven months). Several others received suspended sentences, including Nicola Morely, 32, Simon Pullan, 52, Carly Jones, 27, and Andrew Taylor, 38, while Joseph Purcell, 20, was given a youth rehabilitation order. | Lancashire Police