Each was brought before the courts for crimes that shocked and harmed communities across the county:
1. Kai Edmundson
Kai Edmundson, 18, formerly of Oswaldtwistle and now of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and three months for grooming a 14-year-old online, encouraging her to self-harm and possessing/ sharing indecent images of children. | Lancashire Police
2. Andrzej Mikulski
Andrzej Mikulski, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 years and six months for wounding with intent after stabbing a B&M security guard in Preston; he also admitted robbery, attempted robbery, knife possession and multiple thefts. | Lancashire Police
3. Aqueel Hussain
Aqueel Hussain, 33, formerly of Irene Place, Blackburn, now of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 years with a 12-month extended licence for raping a 12-year-old he groomed on Snapchat; he was given an indefinite SHPO and must sign the Sex Offenders Register for life. | Lancashire Police
4. Nathan Williams
Nathan Williams, 41, of Fleetwood Close, Blackburn, was jailed for three years for grievous bodily harm after a one-punch attack in Rishton left a man with life-changing head injuries; an indefinite restraining order was imposed. | Lancashire Police