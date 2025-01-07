Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hospital that caters for patients from Burnley and Pendle has issued a stark warning over its A&E services.

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, which serves East Lancashire and areas of West and North Yorkshire, said services are “extremely busy and people should only attend A&E when care is needed for life-threatening illness or injury.”

It comes after the hospital restricted visitors to its surgical assessment unit for acute issues and elderly patients before Christmas due to local cases of norovirus.

The area’s Health and Care Partnership is asking all members of the public to play their part in protecting services throughout the rest of winter.

A statement issued on the hospital’s website says that cases of flu, Covid 19, and RSV are higher than normal and they are seeing “extremely high” levels of people attending hospital emergency departments, “many of whom have flu, of whom a large number have not had their flu vaccine.”

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director, NHS West Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, said: “We know this winter is proving to be tough for NHS services across West Yorkshire. By taking simple steps like using pharmacies for minor ailments, getting vaccinated, and using NHS 111 for advice, you can help us ensure that our services are there for those who need urgent and emergency care the most. Our staff across our health and care services are there to help all of us, so let’s help them.”

What to do instead of going to A&E

Visit Together We Can to understand what services are available near you and when you should use each one. For medical advice on things like colds, tummy troubles, rashes and pains, think pharmacy first. If your illness or ailment is more serious but not life or limb threatening, your nearest Urgent Treatment Centre can help. That’s for things such as cuts and grazes, sprains, strains and simple broken bones, eye injuries and urine infections.

Be prepared: Make sure your medicine cabinet is fully stocked up. Get your flu jab.

Visit NHS 111 online: If you’re not sure what service you need, visit NHS 111 online or call 111. The NHS 111 team can help direct you to the most appropriate service, including mental health services.

Look after each other: Look out for vulnerable neighbours, friends and family members who may need extra support over winter. Check in to see if they need help with shopping or collecting prescriptions, and make sure their home is safe and warm.

Follow simple hygiene practice: Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and catch sneezes and coughs in tissues and throw them in the bin quickly.

Some NHS services may have additional guidance in place to help protect patients and staff, including mask wearing. Make sure to check before attending.

If your condition is life or limb threatening, call 999 immediately or visit your local Emergency Department (A&E).