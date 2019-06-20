Extra powers to tackle rogue landlords in Burnley

Burnley Council is to implement extra powers to help identify and tackle rogue private landlords.

The new measures include use of a national database to keep track of rogue landlords across England and the introduction of banning orders which would prevent individuals operating as a landlord in the borough.

The council’s executive agreed the authority should implement new enforcement powers contained in national legislation to support the existing work the council does to improve housing standards across the borough.

Local authorities must issue a person with a decision notice before including their details on the national database and their details would only remain on record for a set time. The database is maintained through the Ministry of Communities and Local Government.

The banning order would only be issued by an independent tribunal if a landlord committed certain types of offence and would apply for a time set by the panel.

Coun. Ivor Emo, the council’s executive member for housing and leisure, said; “The vast majority of private landlords work with the council to provide good quality housing for their tenants. These additional powers are aimed at the small minority of rogue landlords who won’t work with us and who don’t care about how they treat people or about the standard of the homes they manage.

“The use of these new powers will be a last resort, but they will support and complement the work the council does to continue to improve our borough’s private rented housing.”