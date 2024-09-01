Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People will be able to benefit from more frequent bus services in Lancashire from September thanks to increased funding.

The extra journeys will cover places right across Lancashire, including Lancaster, Garstang, Poulton, Blackpool, Morecambe, Heysham, Halton, Caton, Hornby, Blackpool, Preston and Tarleton.

The enhancements include more frequent daytime services in Chorley, South Ribble, West Lancashire and Wyre, Sunday service improvements between Lancaster and Morecambe and evening journeys in Lancaster and the Lune Valley.

The improvements will also extend beyond the Lancashire border to Blackburn, Blackpool and Southport

The updated services are being supported by Lancashire’s share of HM Government's Bus Service Improvement Plan funding, from which Lancashire County Council has secured £41.9m so far, in partnership with Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "Thanks to the funding we have secured from the Department for Transport for our Bus Service Improvement Plan, there will be many improvements to services in Lancashire.

"One of our main aims is to encourage more people to use the bus by providing extra journeys at times that people find convenient.

"Enhanced daytime frequencies and later services are often helpful to people who use the bus to get to and from work, as well as being convenient for anyone going out for the evening or visiting friends and family.

"I'm also really pleased that we are working in partnership with our bus operators and neighbouring authorities to provide better links right across Lancashire and beyond so that more people have easy access to bus services.

"We've been working closely with operators to build passenger numbers with the aim of making these services sustainable over the long term.

"Our aim is to get more people using buses by making them a more attractive and convenient option, and the funding we've secured from HM Government for our Bus Service Improvement Plan gives us the chance to make some really significant improvements.

"For the people of Lancashire, this is a huge benefit as they can now travel on any bus in Lancashire for £1 for each journey, after 7pm, 7 days a week and all day Sunday. I'd encourage as many residents as possible to try them out."