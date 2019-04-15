Event will encourage different Burnley communities to come together and chat

The Building Bridges in Burnley group has teamed up with Calico for a 'community chat' in which people of all faiths and none can come together and share their hopes and fears.

The event will be held ‪on Friday April‬ 26th at the Chai Centre, Hurtley Street, Burnley, ‪from 10am to 11-30am‬.

From 9-30am a free breakfast will be provided to all attendees. Childcare will be available, but people will need to contact Bea Foster ‪before April 19th‬.

The event offers an opportunity for people in their neighbourhood to come together, meet other people, talk about issues that matters to them in their area and network with others.

It came about as a result of a course many people from Burnley attended with the Tim Party Jonathan Ball Peace Foundation in Warrington, to train people in running community dialogues and conflict resolution. This is the first of three community chats events. The next two will be held in Burnley Wood and Padiham.

Bea Foster, a trustee of Building Bridges, said: "For us at Building Bridges, we are delighted to be organising these Community Chat events across the town, it is a real opportunity for people of all ages, backgrounds to come together to have conversations and share their common concerns."

Mozaquir Ali, director of BBB, said: "Community Chat offers great opportunity for people to discuss shared concerns and shared visions for their area and encourages them to engage with others to make their vision happen. It brings together people who otherwise may not come together at all."