The playground refurbishment is being carried out through the Healthy Town strand of the Town Deal project. The majority of the current playground is being replaced and will include junior and infant multi-play units, an accessible roundabout, multi-person seesaw, spring-based play equipment and swings with various seating styles.

The playground will be surfaced in a carpet material and new bins and signage will also be installed at the same time.

Phil Riley at Walverden Park

Phil Riley, Pendle Borough Council’s Green Spaces Manager, said: “This summer, the adjacent MUGA will be refurbished, with repainting and resurfacing work being carried out. And a cricket wicket and football goal are also due to be installed on the grass areas.