As part of the Canal & River Trust’s programme of winter repairs and conservation work, the stretch of canal between the culvert in Yorkshire Street and Finsley Gate has been drained while a comprehensive inspection is carried out.

A spokesman for the Canal & River Trust said: “A navigation and towpath closure are required to enable a comprehensive inspection of the canal wash walls and bed. This will involve the installation of two fabric dams, one at Finsley Gate and one at Yorkshire Street aqueduct, followed by a fish rescue and then de-watering.

The programme takes place nationally between November and March when the canals are quieter, to minimise the impact on navigation. These works, sometimes significant engineering projects, are the core of the charity’s year-round maintenance work. A host of important repair, heritage and conservation tasks will be carried out at 159 sites in total across England and Wales.

Malcolm Horne, chief infrastructure and programmes officer, said: “Our canals are as important now as they were at the height of the Industrial Revolution – but age and increasingly frequent and extreme weather events are taking their toll, meaning our work to repair and maintain the canals is needed now more than ever. The work we are carrying out this winter is part of our ongoing investment programme to keep canals alive and accessible for navigation for boaters, as well as acting as linear parks benefiting local people and wildlife.”

Scroll down to see a selection of photos showing how the Straight Mile currently looks:

1 . Leeds and Liverpool canal A section of the Straight Mile on the Leeds and Liverpool canal in Burnley is being drained. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

