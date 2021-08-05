Walking festival will highlight 'wonderful' Pendle Hill area | Hetty Byrne

Family walks around Brungerley in Clitheroe

Many of us enjoyed our daily walks from home to local parks, urban green spaces and open countryside; this provided us with time and space to notice nature, the changing seasons and enjoy the simplicity of being outdoors and having more time to be present in those moments.

As a parent of two youngsters of pre-school age and with no garden space in our town house, we certainly relished the time we spent outdoors during these times.

Our daily walks from home, while already familiar to us, gave us the opportunity to stop and notice so much more; we slowed right down, and all benefitted from it.

Our favourite walks in Clitheroe were a riverside circular to Brungerley Park and exploring Salthill Quarry Local Nature Reserve – what a gem, right on our doorstep!

My favourite part was my children's daily collection of seasonal leaves, feathers, pebbles or whatever caught their attention, which we'd leave as treasure to find on my brother's doorstep as we passed by each day.

As lockdowns eased it got me thinking about how many people will have benefitted from these daily rituals but might not necessarily have the knowledge or insight about where else they can explore.

This led to the idea of organising a walking festival to highlight all the wonderful opportunities on offer in the Pendle Hill area, and also a chance to spread some of the visitor pressure from the same popular sites where people often flock.

From 18th to 26th September we're excited to present a 'new to walking festival' – Together for our Landmark – to further extend 'walking from home' and the connections made during lockdown.

The guided walks will also be an opportunity for people to learn more about the natural and cultural heritage of the area.

We've got a varied programme from archaeology to herbal medicine, mindfulness to traditional boundaries and plenty for families to be involved, including buggy and Tramper-friendly walks.

The guided walks start from locations all around Pendle Hill including Nelson, Barrowford, Sabden, Downham and Spring Wood.

We've kept the walks to a maximum of six miles, but they include a variety of terrain, so we hope there is something for everyone!

The walks are free, but donations are welcome on the day, contributing to Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue and the Pendle Hill Fund.