“Vital first stage” secured for saving Lancashire's endangered peatlands
Peatlands across Lancashire are a step closer to safety thanks to a £180,000 Government grant.
Funding from the Nature for Climate Peatland Grant Scheme means that the peatlands - vital in helping fight climate change and for wildlife - will be identified and assessed for the first time.
>>>Here’s more good news for our endangered peatlands
The Northern Lowland Peatland Coalition, made up of organisations including the Lancashire and Cumbria Peat Partnerships, said it is the "vital first stage" in eventual restoration of the peatlands
Most Popular
The aim is to eventually restore these rare habitats’ ability to help fight climate change and boost biodiversity.
"First steps”
Northern Lowland Peatland Coalition Co-ordinator, Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Sarah Johnson, said: “So many times, we are aware of peatland sites that could be restored or managed in a more climate-positive manner, but we simply don’t have the resources to put into identifying and assessing them to work up future restoration plans.
"Whether these areas are surviving, but heavily degraded peatland, or intensively drained agricultural land, we know that they could be managed to benefit both nature and our climate – and this Discovery Grant funding will allow us to take the first steps towards this.”
How will it work?
In total 26 sites covering 600 hectares of low-lying peatland will be investigated, with the final reports produced in March 2023.
The funding will support landowner engagement – entifying and working with private landowners to explore the potential for future restoration of their peatlands – feasibility studies, whole farm assessments and contractor training – peatland restoration is specialised work and currently there is a shortage of the skilled contractors required to undertake it.