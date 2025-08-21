Ribble Rivers Trust and local landowners join forces to create vital habitats at Cow Ark in the Ribble Valley

A network of new wetlands, wader scrapes, hedgerows and woodlands has transformed land in Cow Ark, Ribble Valley, as part of a major restoration project led by Ribble Rivers Trust and local landowners.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative aims to restore nature, improve water management, and strengthen resilience to climate change.

The recently-completed works have created a thriving habitat mosaic where wildlife can flourish. Wetlands and wader scrapes now hold water for longer, providing vital feeding grounds for wading birds and homes for amphibians and invertebrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly-planted hedgerows link up existing habitats, giving cover and nesting opportunities for birds and small mammals, while woodland areas provide shade, stabilise soils, and capture carbon.

Staff From Heywood, an Altrincham based pension technologies company, planting trees as part of a team away day at Cow Ark

As well as improving biodiversity, these features bring practical benefits. Wet ditches and natural flood management measures have been introduced to slow the flow of rainwater across the land. This helps trap sediment before it reaches rivers, reduces flooding risk downstream, and ensures water availability during dry periods.

The landowner has also embraced wildlife-friendly practices by installing dead hedges and log piles for insects, reptiles, and small mammals, and adjusting grassland management to encourage wildflowers and pollinator species. These changes create a more diverse, robust food chain that supports the entire ecosystem.

Once dominated by monoculture grassland, the site offered very little for wildlife and few benefits for soil health, water storage, or carbon capture. With almost no structural diversity, it lacked the resilience to withstand extreme weather, leaving both wildlife and people vulnerable to the growing impacts of climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By replacing low-quality grassland with wetlands, woodland, and hedgerows, the project has restored natural processes that underpin healthy ecosystems. Wildlife now has food and shelter, water quality is improving, carbon is being locked away in vegetation and soil, and land is better equipped to manage floodwater naturally.

Although the major works are complete, further enhancements are planned, including wetland plug planting to increase biodiversity. The landowner’s commitment to long-term stewardship means this site will remain a haven for nature and people for years to come.

The project was funded by the Species Survival Fund, a £25m. initiative administered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund on behalf of DEFRA. Ribble Rivers Trust has secured £1.65m. to drive nature recovery across the Ribble Catchment, working with farmers, landowners, and partners to restore 3,300 hectares of vital habitat.