Pendle residents are being invited to express their views on Local Green Space in the borough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

READ MORE: Italian bistro Mangia Pasta is a hidden gem in Burnley.

This follows a consultation on the new Pendle Local Plan earlier this year, where Pendle Borough Council asked people to nominate sites for designation as Local Green Space.

A total of 55 sites were put forward for consideration and all of them have now been assessed. The consultation provides the opportunity for the people of Pendle to give their feedback on this assessment.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle Borough Council are asking residents to give their feedback on the 55 sites put forward as local green spaces. Photo: Beth Sinacola

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no opportunity to identify new sites, and all comments must be submitted in writing and backed by evidence wherever possible.

The closing date is noon on Monday, November 27.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “Local Green Space offers sites that are important to a local community, with special protection against development.

“We are asking if people agree with the council’s assessment of the identified sites in the document. If not, then they should give their reasons in writing.

“We would welcome additional evidence to help show why each site holds a particular local significance in terms of its beauty, tranquility, historic significance, recreational or wildlife value.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Tom Whipp, Executive Portfolio Holder for Planning, added: “The purpose of the Local Plan is to make Pendle a better place for residents and businesses.

“Our key challenge is balancing the need to provide new homes and employment opportunities with the need to protect the environment, including identifying sites for Local Green Space.”

There is further information on the council’s website www.pendle.gov.uk/lgs