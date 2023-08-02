Ball Grove Park in Colne, Barrowford Park, Heyhead Park in Brierfield, Victoria and Walverden Parks in Nelson and Valley Gardens in Barnoldswick have all retained Green Flag status.

The coveted Green Flag is awarded to a park in recognition of it being one of the best in the country. It must be a welcoming place with eco-friendly environments, including great natural habitats for wildlife.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood and Coun. Zafar Ali with Ward Coun. Mohammad Aslam (second left), Chris McKee, the Council's Green Spaces Assistant (fourth left) and Friends of Pendle Parks volunteers at Walverden Park in Nelson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “These awards are a credit to the council’s hard-working staff, park friends groups and volunteers who do so much to ensure they maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“We are very lucky to have so many wonderful parks in Pendle with great facilities. They are vital green spaces for the community to enjoy.”

The Green Flag Award Scheme is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which sets the standard for the management of parks and green spaces. Awards are presented on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their Green Flag Award status.

A record-breaking number – over 2,200 – of parks and green spaces across the UK have been awarded a Green Flag this year.

Phil Riley, Pendle Borough Council’s green spaces manager, said: “It’s thanks to our volunteers and excellent staff that we’ve been able to retain Green Flags in six of our parks.