Pendle villagers save Trawden library and launch Soho-style ethical shop avoiding single-use plastics - video

Trawden villagers have saved their library from permanent closure and launched a new ethical Shoreditch-style store.

The Church Street venue was reopened last month after a two-year closure because of Government cuts.

Steven Wilcock and Theresa Guy are leading a voluntary team in the relaunch of Trawden Library and a new ethical shop.

Steven Wilcock, the chairperson of trustees of Trawden Forest Community Centre, said: “We've been overwhelmed by the response in the village - it's captured people's imaginations and it's a testament to the community spirit in Trawden that so many people have been prepared to commit some of their time for free.

“We know that we're lucky to live in such a beautiful setting, but the village has lacked amenities. So people here have taken it upon themselves to tackle this and we're sure the result is going to be something very special."

The shop has replaced single-use plastics with re-usable containers and encourages customers to bring their own packaging. It sells ethical items like beeswax wraps to replace clingfilm and serves fresh coffee, homemade cakes and vegan and vegetarian options.

Thanks to the expertise of volunteers Theresa and Paul Guy, who are former retail managers, the store has been given a Soho or Shoreditch-style makeover.

Steven added: "We believe that our ethical approach and our emphasis on being a social experience will make us a destination store that will appeal to people way beyond Trawden.

“We're hoping to replicate the success that we've had since we took over the community centre – it needed a lot of work, but we've had it substantially refurbished and it's now a profitable enterprise that hosts social events, yoga, pilates, meditation sessions and a friendship group that is frequently attended by more than 50 senior members of the community.

“We'll be extending this approach in the library and shop and we've already had interest from a variety of people wanting to book our rooms or use the facilities – from businesses to childminders!”