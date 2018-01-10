Pendle fly-tippers strike again

A concerned Pendle resident has highlighted another example of fly-tipping in the area.



She spotted fly-tipping while enjoying a drive through the Pendle countryside.

Preferring to remain anonymous, she said: “I drove up Pasture Lane from Barrowford and as usual was looking forward to the spectacular view of Pendle Hill which opens out at the brow of the hill.

“It saddened me to find the view ruined by fly tipping of a sofa, and various items of household waste.

“Fly tipping in any location is bad.

“But the location and positioning of this waste suggested the tipper had been determined to cause maximum offence to anyone who saw it.

“What also saddened me was that this waste could probably have been collected free of charge from the tipper’s home by a quick phone call to Pendle Council on 01282 661661.

“I will be contacting Pendle Council about this incident. I will also ask if they consider doing a campaign (at minimal cost) on social media, to raise awareness of the free waste collection which is available to Pendle residents.”