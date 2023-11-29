New homes plans for land off Ridge Avenue
The outline planning application is for up to 45 homes to be built on a field located just off Ridge Avenue.
A design and access statement completed on behalf of the applicant says the “proposed dwellings will be located around a new highway which uses the existing access point location”.
The statement goes on to read: “The scheme will deliver much needed housing on this vacant site within a residential zone. The site occupies a sustainable location that is accessible by a range of modes of transport including private car, public transport, walking and cycling. Shopping, employment, education, health and community facilities are all located within a short walking distance.”
A period of consultation will now run until Tuesday, December 19th.