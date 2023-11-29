News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

New homes plans for land off Ridge Avenue

Plans for a housing development on land close to Queen’s Park have been submitted to Burnley Council.
By John Deehan
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:13 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
Plans to build Crow Wood solar farm given green light

The outline planning application is for up to 45 homes to be built on a field located just off Ridge Avenue.

A design and access statement completed on behalf of the applicant says the “proposed dwellings will be located around a new highway which uses the existing access point location”.

Up to 45 homes could be built on the land off Ridge Avenue, Burnley.Up to 45 homes could be built on the land off Ridge Avenue, Burnley.
Up to 45 homes could be built on the land off Ridge Avenue, Burnley.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement goes on to read: “The scheme will deliver much needed housing on this vacant site within a residential zone. The site occupies a sustainable location that is accessible by a range of modes of transport including private car, public transport, walking and cycling. Shopping, employment, education, health and community facilities are all located within a short walking distance.”

A period of consultation will now run until Tuesday, December 19th.

Related topics:Queen's ParkBurnley CouncilShopping