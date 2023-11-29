Plans for a housing development on land close to Queen’s Park have been submitted to Burnley Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The outline planning application is for up to 45 homes to be built on a field located just off Ridge Avenue.

A design and access statement completed on behalf of the applicant says the “proposed dwellings will be located around a new highway which uses the existing access point location”.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to 45 homes could be built on the land off Ridge Avenue, Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement goes on to read: “The scheme will deliver much needed housing on this vacant site within a residential zone. The site occupies a sustainable location that is accessible by a range of modes of transport including private car, public transport, walking and cycling. Shopping, employment, education, health and community facilities are all located within a short walking distance.”