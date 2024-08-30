Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is set to start shortly on a major refurbishment of a Clitheroe play area.

The £95,000 project at Salthill play area is part of a wider five-year programme of investment by Ribble Valley Borough Council in its 18 play areas across the borough.

The design for the new-look Salthill play area was agreed in consultation with local residents and will feature new play equipment, several that are designed specifically for children with access difficulties, as well as new seating, paths and other features.

The work is expected to take up to two months to complete and is being carried out by Burnley-based play area specialist ESP Play.

Artist’s impression of how the completed project will look.

It is part of a wider £500,000 investment in the borough’s play area by the council, launched last year, which has so far seen new equipment being installed and the renewal and replacement of safety surfaces at a number of sites.

The council aims to help make people’s lives safer and healthier and investing in play areas for children and young people of the borough is key to helping achieve this.

Coun. Stuart Hirst, chair of the council’s community services committee, said: “It’s wonderful to see work starting on Salthill play area and I’m sure that local families can’t wait to try out the new play equipment. We’ve worked closely with the community which helped design and shape the new play area to ensure it’s a fun and exciting place to be and a massive hit with local children.

“Salthill was a very basic site that hadn’t seen any significant investment for some years so these improvements are going to be much appreciated by parents who will have a high quality play area for their children to enjoy, get some fresh air and run off some energy. We’re committed to investing in all our play areas because, as a council, we recognise their importance in promoting healthier lifestyles as well as bringing people of all ages together and generating real community spirit.”

Andrew Wood, managing director at ESP Play, said: “As nationwide playground specialists, there’s nothing more rewarding than working on projects close to home.

“Over the past few months, we’ve had the pleasure of partnering closely with Ribble Valley Borough Council to understand the unique needs of the community. This collaboration has allowed us to design and deliver highly personalised and accessible playgrounds for local families.

“We’re thrilled to make a difference with 18 upgraded play areas across the borough, starting with a £95,000 enhancement at Salthill playground. This is just the beginning of our commitment to creating quality play spaces that everyone can enjoy - an essential part of building strong, healthy communities.

“From our previous work on three playgrounds in Ribble Valley, we’ve seen first hand the impact of safe, inclusive play areas. They provide children with a welcome break from their routines and offer a space where kids of all abilities can play and be creative together.

“We know how important it is for families to have a playground within a 10-minute walk from home. We’re excited to see Ribble Valley prioritising the development of local play spaces, making it easier for children to grow and communities to thrive.”