Hundreds of trees handed out for free to Burnley people as part of the Big Tree Giveaway

The event – organised by Discover Burnley, Budding Burnley and Charter Walk shopping centre – saw 400 trees handed out to people free of charge to highlight the importance of connectivity to nature.

Held at Charter Walk’s sensory walkway, the giveaway included Beech, Elder, Hazel and Willow trees.

Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Project Manager, said: “It was heart-warming to see people from all over Burnley visiting the sensory walkway to pick up one of the fantastic trees to plant at home.

A resident being given a tree at the Big Tree Giveaway in Burnley.

“Connectivity to nature is so important, especially in town and city centres, and hopefully this initiative will help to add that little extra bit of greenery into people’s lives all over the town.”

Laurence Miles from Budding Burnley, which is currently growing a variety of fruit and vegetables with the help of volunteers, provided advice and guidance regarding planting and on-going care.

“Trees play a vital role in a number of eco-systems and are crucial to the health of the planet – the more there are in Burnley, the better!

“The Beech, Elder, Hazel and Willow trees will make fantastic additions to the gardens of Burnley. I can’t wait to see pictures of them planted and hopefully see them flourish as they grow.”

The lucky recipients are being encouraged to send photos of their planted trees to Discover Burnley, who will share a range of the snaps with their followers and chart the growth of the trees over time.