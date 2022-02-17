Helping to save the planet... Burnley school plants 140 trees as part of major environment project

The day saw an incredible 140 trees planted around Wellfield Church School which is taking part in the Ribble Rivers Trust’s PlanT (Pennine, Lancashire Treescapes) Project.

Funded by the Forestry Commission the exciting project aims to plant 4,000 trees on 40 school grounds across the boroughs of Blackburn with Darwen, Rossendale, Burnley, Hyndburn and Pendle.

Students from the reception class and years three and six were given the opportunity to plant the trees in and around the school grounds while learning about all the benefits trees bring to wildlife and people.

Students at Wellfield Primary School in Burnley get ready to begin their mission to plant 140 trees in the school grounds

Staff from Ribble Rivers Trust were on hand to teach everyone how to plant the saplings and give them the best possible start in life and a number of parents went along to lend a hand at digging.

And the school in Wellfield Drive was lucky enough to receive around 30 fruit trees to add to its orchard that was planted last year as part of a project to create a forest school and outdoor learning area.