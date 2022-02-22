Grounds of historic Ribble Valley castle chosen for launch of major tree planting scheme
A town council is doing its bit to help combat global warming and enrich the natural environment with a tree planting scheme.
Clitheroe Town Council set money aside for the scheme, which was launched at the first location - the grounds of historic Clitheroe Castle.
The first trees, which included acer, maple, birch, cherry and rowan, were planted and the town council is now looking at other locations in the borough to plant more.
Working in partnership with Ribble Valley Council's countryside officers Coun. Stewart Fletcher said: “We know that planting trees helps to combat global warming as well as also reducing wind speed and cooling air temperature, by up to 7 degrees centigrade in towns.
"Trees also help to reduce flooding and storm erosion and have been shown to be beneficial in reducing instances of anti-social behaviour.
"The town council is pleased to work with RVBC to help combat the climate emergency and enrich the natural environment of the town."