Going Green: We are not prepared for extreme changes to our climate

King Charles. Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This summer’s weather has been weird, I’m worried we’re not ready for extremes of rain and heat. Is there anything to reassure me?

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’d love to reassure you that this summer is a one-off and that there’s long-term planning to manage extremes. However, an important new report has looked at London’s preparedness for climate impacts including heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires, storms, sea level rises and subsidence. And its findings do not make a comforting read.

Spoiler alert: We are not prepared.

The independent London Climate Resilience Review was requested by the Mayor Sadiq Khan, after temperatures in the capital climbed into the 40s in 2022, which saw people losing their lives in the heat. London also experienced more than twice the average July rainfall in 2021 leading to widespread flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are not prepared for such dramatic changes too our climate. Photo: Adobe

The review’s findings matter to people in the rest of the country because other cities, towns and regions are also vulnerable and all local authorities can learn from its suggestions.

The chair of the review Emma Howard Boyd CBE said preparing London for more frequent and extreme climate events is “non negotiable” because “the health and security of Londoners and the health of the economy are non-negotiable.”

Her words may seem strong but they are necessary. For example, when you consider there was a 50 percent increase in water consumption in July 2022 when reservoirs were at their lowest for 30 years, much needs to be done to protect lives and livelihoods from extreme weather as impacts of climate change are increasing every year.

The main findings are that Governments and businesses need to plan better because severe weather impacts every aspect of society including healthcare, transport, energy provision and water supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solar power bank charges the smartphone. Photo: Adobe

A new reservoir for the South East of England has been suggested, and more homes and better infrastructure are both needed too.

There is also a request that the Government needs to produce a national wildfire strategy and action plan by 2025 as we’re not used to wild fires being a common feature of summer heat but this is unfortunately now a big risk everywhere.

The report suggests around 43 percent of London properties, which are mainly built on clay, will be affected by subsidence by 2030. The predicted financial impact from climate change is to reduce London’s GDP by between two and three per cent every year by 2050 – a huge economic loss to the City.

Emma Howard Boyd said: “In 2024, we are set for another record-breaking year of deadly heatwaves, wildfires and storms. The Mayor of London took a world-leading step by calling for an independent review of London’s climate resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know our country and communities are stronger when we pull together – we need only be reminded of the Blitz spirit or the essential role volunteers and key workers played during the pandemic. Collaboration between agencies, such as fire brigade, police and health care workers, is vital but it’s also essential we all work together in streets and communities across the country to build resilience to the increasing devastation due to global warming.

Later this year, the High Court will hold a judicial review of the Government’s National Climate Adaption Plan. The legal challenge was filed by Friends of the Earth and two campaigners Kevin Jordan and Doug Paulley who cited personal experience of the climate crisis as their reason for the challenge.

Between these two reviews, the new government will need to make many changes to protect people and places from the impacts of continued pollution from burning oil and gas.