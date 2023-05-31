In separate cases at Burnley Magistrates’ Court, the five offenders were ordered to pay a total of £4,048.82 between them.

Bryoney Tyhurst, of Bank Street, Brierfield, was fined a total of £1,460.50 for persistently dumping bags of household waste.

The five offenders were ordered to pay a total of £4,048.82 between them. Photo for illustrative purposes only.

She was issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay £150. Her failure to pay meant her crime was referred to court.

In her absence, she was found guilty of dumping waste in the Bank Street area of Brierfield, fined £660 and ordered to pay court costs of £512.50. She was also ordered to pay £24 compensation and £264 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £1,460.50 payable to Pendle Borough Council.

Betty Heimann, of Cleveland Street, Colne, was fined £844.50 for persistently dumping bags of household waste on a back street.

She was issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay £150. Her failure to pay meant her crime was referred to court.

In her absence, she was found guilty of dumping waste in Cleveland Street, fined £220 and ordered to pay court costs of £512.50. She was also ordered to pay £24 compensation and £88 victim surcharge, making a total of £844.50.

Dinasada Ionita, of Larch Street, Nelson, was fined £868.50 for persistently dumping bags of waste on a back street.

She was issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay £150. Her failure to pay meant her crime was also referred to court.

In her absence, she was found guilty of dumping waste in the Larch Street Area of Nelson, fined £220 and ordered to pay court costs of £512.50. She was also ordered to pay £48 compensation and £88 surcharge, amounting to a total of £868.50.

Katarzyna Potega, of Pilgrim Street, Nelson, was fined £188 for persistently dumping waste on a back street.

She was issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay £150. Her failure to pay meant her crime was referred to court.

She attended court and pleaded guilty, explaining she had booked someone to take the waste away, but they didn't turn up. So she moved the waste from the back yard so her child could play. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay court costs of £100 and £48 compensation for the clean-up, making a total of £188.

Leona Allonby, of Knotts Lane, Colne, was fined £687.32 for persistently dumping bags of household waste on a back street.

She was issued a fixed penalty notice for breaching a community protection notice under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and ordered to pay £150. Similarly, her failure to pay meant her crime was referred to court.

In her absence, she was found guilty of dumping waste in the Waterside and Horsfield area of Colne, fined £356.00 and ordered to pay court costs of £331.32, as well as £48 compensation and £88 victim surcharge, totalling £687.32.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “The council tries its best to keep the borough clean and tidy and we expect residents to do the same with their neighbourhoods, respecting their fellow neighbours and the areas in which they live.”