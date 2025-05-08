Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An agreement has been made to invest in flood defences to reduce the risk to 160 homes and businesses in Padiham.

The North West Regional Flood and Coastal Committee has agreed the North West investment programme for 2025/26, and this includes funding for a scheme to reduce flood risk in Padiham.

Planning permission has already been granted by Burnley Borough Council, and construction is expected to resume next spring.

Fiona Duke, Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager for Lancashire, said: “We understand the devastating impact flooding can have, which is why reducing flood risk for the people of Padiham is one of our top priorities. Our teams have been working on the flood scheme with residents, Burnley Borough Council and local organisations since 2016.

Visualisation of Bendwood Footbridge and Flood Wall along Lune Stree in Padiham

“We know the time it has taken is frustrating, but we are delighted to be delivering the scheme to better protect local communities from flooding.”

Improvements will see new and raised linear flood wall defences along both banks of the River Calder from Lune Street to Station Road Bridge and along both banks of Green Brook from its confluence with the River Calder to the Padiham Greenway.

The project also includes: a flood embankment at the former BAXI site; parapet strengthening works to Padiham Bridge; removal of an existing footbridge and installation of replacement footbridge over the River Calder connecting River Drive with Lune Street.

Construction is scheduled to resume in spring 2026 and is due to be built by winter 2028. To allow the scheme to proceed, some work will take place in late 2025 on the necessary diversion of electricity and telecoms cables.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan said: “I'm pleased the completion date has remained the same for this vitally important scheme for Padiham. This was signed off after last year's General Election, and I know a lot of work has gone into getting this delivered at all layers of government. This is brilliant news for Padiham and a big step forward in delivering the flood protection our community has been waiting for after years of promises.

“Flooding has caused so much disruption and worry for residents and local businesses, many are in touch with me, so I’m really pleased to see this scheme moving on. Protecting 160 homes and businesses is a significant achievement, and I’ll continue working with the Environment Agency and the local council to make sure the job gets done."

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council, said: “Last September, I was delighted by the government's announcement to fully cover the funding shortfall for the Padiham flood defence scheme. This support allowed the Environment Agency to proceed with confidence in completing the essential defences needed to protect Padiham.

“We recognise the challenges this project has encountered, but this marks another crucial step in preventing a recurrence of the devastating floods that struck Padiham on Boxing Day 2015. The council remains committed to working with our partners to enhance flood protection and safeguard Padiham from future risks.”

Last year, the Environment Agency secured extra funding for flood defences. Work was paused as the cost of the project went from £18m to £39m. The increase follows national trends affecting the building industry and is down to the larger scope of the build, ground condition complexities and the increasing price of materials and labour.