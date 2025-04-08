Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The majority of household waste recycling centres in Lancashire have now reopened following unprecedented demand during the recent good weather.

Many of the sites, including Burnley, Preston, Altham, Clitheroe and Haslingden, had to temporarily stop accepting waste while the sites were cleared. All of these, except Clitheroe, Longridge and Chorley, have now reopened.

Clitheroe Household Waste Recycling Centre is closed each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays and will reopen as usual on Friday, April 11.

The coming weekend is also expected to be busy and residents are urged to keep checking Lancashire County Council’s Facebook page and website for the latest information.

Steve Scott, head of Waste Management at Lancashire County Council said: We appreciate that the sunny weather meant a lot of people wanted to enjoy some spring cleaning but it has led to a very busy weekend.

"We dealt with unprecedented numbers of residents wishing to use our Household Waste Recycling Centres and unfortunately we needed to close all of the sites at times while our hard-working staff dealt with the demand.

"We have done everything we can to clear all the sites and we are hoping to reopen Longridge and Chorley Household Waste Recycling Centres on Wednesday and Clitheroe Household Waste Recycling Centre on Friday.

"We are expecting another busy weekend and urge residents keep checking our Facebook page and website as we will share the latest information here on closures."