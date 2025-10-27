Community group Bridestones Rewilded takes ownership of Bridestones Moor

Bridestones Moor, the dramatic 114-acre expanse above Todmorden, has been officially brought under community ownership, marking a historic moment for Calderdale.

The site, famed for its striking rock formations, sweeping moorland vistas and wildlife, will now be managed by Bridestones Rewilded, a community interest company led by local ecologists, naturalists and residents. The acquisition, the first of its kind in the Calder Valley, was made possible through a combination of crowdfunding and a philanthropic loan from environmental campaigner Julia Davies of We Have The Power. The initiative demonstrates the growing influence of local communities and the wider public in shaping the future of the region’s natural heritage.

It is also significant considering the public angst over a proposal to build the countrhy’s largest wind farm on nearby Walshaw Moor, which would impact moorland above Trawden and Widdop in Burnley.

Dr Anthony Arak, co-founder of Bridestones Rewilded, described the purchase as “a huge milestone for both conservation and community action. Bridestones Moor now belongs to the community. Together, we can ensure this extraordinary landscape is protected, restored and shared for generations to come.”

Home to iconic species including curlew, short-eared owl and red grouse, the moor plays a crucial role in local biodiversity. The project’s ambitions extend beyond wildlife protection, encompassing the restoration of carbon-rich peatland, ancient grassland and heathland, with benefits for climate resilience, flood prevention and ecological health.

Bridestones Moor is also steeped in cultural significance. Folklore suggests that the distinctive stones which overlook the valley resemble a bride and a groom, lending the site its evocative name. In recent years, the moor has appeared on Channel 5’s Yorkshire Great and Small, further cementing its place in local culture. “The response from the community has been remarkable and we are incredibly grateful for everyone’s support,” Dr Arak added. “People recognise how vital moorlands are for wildlife, carbon storage and wellbeing. Now that Bridestones Moor is in community hands, we can work together to restore it for the benefit of all.” Supporters wishing to contribute to the next phase of restoration can visit Bridestones Rewilded’s fundraiser www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/bridestones-rewilded/ or sign up to volunteer at www.bridestones.love