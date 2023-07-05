With over 300 votes collected the issues to emerge as top priorities for those at the summit were ‘Regenerative farming and food production’; ‘Getting around the Ribble Valley with less CO2’; and ‘Improving the landscape and wildlife in the Ribble Valley’ with ‘Community Energy in the Ribble Valley’ coming a close fourth.

Local councillors present at the summit and representing all Ribble Valley Borough Council parties then took to the platform and gave brief individual responses to the priority issues identified.

Organised by Ribble Valley Climate Action Network (RVCAN) in partnership with Longridge and Readstone Environment Groups (LEG and REG) the summit was a packed day with ‘Panels of Positivity’ showcasing award-winning local innovators and community-led schemes from the worlds of farming, conservation, green regeneration, renewable energy and pollinator-friendly gardening.

Participants in the final session of the recent Ribble Valley Citizens Summit for Climate and Nature

Running in parallel with both panels were World Café sessions under the same headings where participants joined in lively informal café table discussions of two strategic questions. Discussions were recorded on the tablecloths and participants were encouraged to change tables between questions to share and benefit from a wider range of perspectives and experiences.

Rob Hopkins, internationally renowned environmentalist and champion of the collective imagination, opened the summit with an inspirational presentation on the possibilities and potential for community-led change and later led a joint visioning journey into 2030.

The more than 100 positive pledges included more growing of flowers, fruit, vegetables and trees plus carbon friendly changes to travel and greening the home environment in terms of energy and insulation.

The outcomes from the summit including the tablecloth discussion notes, priority votes and pledges will be collated and a report made available to the RVBC Climate Change Working Group and via the RVCAN website (ribblevalleycan.org.uk) and Facebook page.