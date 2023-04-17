Call for more recyclable plastic as record amount of Burnley waste rejected from recycling centres

An estimated 272 tonnes of household waste were rejected from being recycled after being placed in the wrong bin in the year to April 2022 – the highest level on record, figures from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs show.

The Local Government Association said households and councils have worked hard to increase the amount of waste recycled, but are held back by manufacturers using unrecyclable packaging.

Rejected waste material can be turned away from recycling due to contamination by water, dirt, or chemical treatments such as preservatives or paint.

Across England, 6.4 per cent of rubbish sent to be recycled in 2021-22 was rejected.

An LGA spokesperson said: “The manufacturers of plastic packaging products are still continuing to create and sell packaging that cannot be recycled and will be put in the recycling bin by people in good faith.

"The burden then falls on councils to not only collect it and dispose of it, but to pay the extra cost of disposing of it."

They added councils are trying to achieve net zero with “one hand tied behind their back" as manufacturers continue to produce plastic that cannot be disposed of sustainably.

Last year's rejects accounted for 2.6% of the 10,427 tonnes of household waste sent for recycling. The rejects total is up from 145 tonnes the year before and up from zero tonnes in 2014-15 when local records of rejects began.

In Burnley, 10,155 tonnes of household waste were recycled – 32.2% of all rubbish. It was down from a recycling rate of 33.3% in 2020-21.

A Defra spokesperson said it wants to recycle and reuse more waste, and support households to do so.

They said: “There was an increase in rejected material reported by local authorities in the wake of the pandemic but we have since set a suite of targets to reduce different types of waste, including plastic, glass, metal, paper and food by 2028 through our landmark Environmental Improvement Plan."