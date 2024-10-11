Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24
Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

Aurora borealis Northern Lights photographs captured over Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:39 BST
The aurora borelais, or Northern Lights, bathed Burnley in a splash of vivid colour last night.

Here are a selection of some of our readers’ fantastic photos of the phenomenon.

Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

1. Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

2. Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

3. Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

4. Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24

Northern Lights, Burnley 10-10-24 Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice