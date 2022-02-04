Ambitious tree-planting project takes root in Burnley and Ribble Valley

This ambitious scheme is taking place at 95 locations across the district boroughs of Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale.

And the aim is to plant 35,400 trees before April.

Charities Ribble Rivers Trust and Prospects Foundation have joined forces with Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale Borough Councils to deliver the project and anyone in the community is welcome to attend, whatever their age, ability or previous tree planting experience.

“It would be great if as many people who live in the local area as possible could get involved. Even complete novices are welcome,” said Ellie Brown, RRT’s Strategic Evidence and Geographic Information System Manager.

Among tree planting dates in Burnley during February are: Accrington Road/Hambledon Road (February 9th); Starkie Street (February 9th); Hargher Clough Recreation Ground (February 14th); Whittlefield Recreation Ground (February 16th); Prairie (February 20th) and Lowerhouse Lodge (February 23rd).

More details are available at https://ribbletrust.org.uk/projects/lancashire-woodland-connect/pennine-lancashire-treescapes-project-plant/

All the trees will be planted in areas that are visible to the public over the next couple of months.

Tree planting is a great opportunity to enjoy some fresh air and an outdoor activity which boosts wellbeing as well as a chance to meet new people.

Another benefit for local people is they can take fruit grown from any of the fruit trees which are planted.

In the long term, entire communities will enjoy the advantages of more green space, less air pollution and a reduced risk of flooding as well as improved river quality.

The new trees will also provide much-needed homes for urban wildlife and help to reconnect other woodland habitats.

Children from 40 schools across Pennine Lancashire have already set the pace and begun planting almost 4,000 trees in their grounds and now the rest of the community is invited to get involved alongside the councils and volunteer groups including Trees for Burnley and Pendle Extinction Rebellion.

PLanT has been made possible thanks to almost £160,000 of funding from the Forestry Commission’s Local Authority Treescapes Fund and £11,000 from Trees for Cities.