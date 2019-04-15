Emmaus Burnley shortlisted for national award

Homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley has been selected as a finalist in the national 2019 Reuse Network awards.

Together with Emmaus Preston the charity has been shortlisted in the 2019 Reuse Organisation of the Year category. They are now appealing for public votes to win the award. The Reuse Organisation of the Year award will go to a reuse charity or social enterprise that has achieved something great in the past year.

Stephen Buchanan, director of Emmaus Preston and Emmaus Burnley, said: “Over the past year, the teams at both Emmaus Preston and Emmaus Burnley have been working together to launch the first charity department store in the country.

"Building on the success of our Megastore in Preston, we opened the large Emmaus Department Store in Rochdale, a prime retail space covering more than 50,000 sq. ft across three floors.

“The store is now helping to reduce household waste and generating an income that directly pays for the food, training and support for formerly homeless people who live in Emmaus communities.

"The work experience our beneficiaries gain by running a department store has increased their self-esteem, confidence and skills, helping them on their journeys towards full time employment and securing their own homes.”

Emmaus communities support formerly homeless people by providing a home and meaningful work in a community setting. Each Emmaus operates social enterprises, providing valuable work and training opportunities whilst generating an income to help sustain the support offered.

The winner of the Reuse Organisation of the Year award will be announced at the Reuse Network Annual Conference in May. Reuse Network supports more than 150 reuse charities across the UK to help them alleviate poverty, reduce waste and tackle climate change.

To vote for Emmaus Burnley and Emmaus Preston and help them win the award, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ReuseOrganisationoftheYear2019